Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (AJG.L) (LON:AJG) to Issue GBX 2.17 Dividend

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (AJG.L) (LON:AJG) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AJG opened at GBX 276.06 ($3.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 230.49. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (AJG.L) Company Profile

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

