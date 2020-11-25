AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

AUDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of AUDC opened at $27.93 on Monday. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $903.95 million, a PE ratio of 93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1,334.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

