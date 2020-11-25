Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.79.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $258.97 on Monday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $276.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.