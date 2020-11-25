Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) Receives $35.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

AVNT opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

