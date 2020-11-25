Azul (NYSE:AZUL) PT Raised to $23.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

AZUL opened at $20.19 on Monday. Azul has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative net margin of 118.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after buying an additional 482,864 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 936,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 735,673 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 769,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 55,905 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 529,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 124,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 146,354 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

