Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.67

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 1002434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 820,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 294,573 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

