BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BANF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $57.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BancFirst by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in BancFirst by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

