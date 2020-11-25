Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 17,664 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 160.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,656 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.74.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.66. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

