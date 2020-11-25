Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,723 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $611,390.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 699,547 shares of company stock valued at $81,033,527. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

