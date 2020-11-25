Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in The Progressive by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,745,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $1,424,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,662 shares in the company, valued at $31,393,050.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,670 shares of company stock valued at $11,742,637. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

PGR stock opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.95.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

