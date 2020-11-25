Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cognex by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,075.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Cognex by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $508,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 462,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,800,193. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Cognex stock opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average is $64.05. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

