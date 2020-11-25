Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.59 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 327.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

