Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.83 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,004.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,358,789. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $138.85 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

