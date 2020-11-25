Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in MetLife by 21.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

NYSE MET opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.