Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.25 Million Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $1,089,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $293,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,938. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

