Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS opened at $172.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.04 and its 200 day moving average is $139.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

