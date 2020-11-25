Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.33.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,979 shares of company stock valued at $29,438,386. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $518.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $540.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 0.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

