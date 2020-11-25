Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,691 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 172.5% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

DUK opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

