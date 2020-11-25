Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €1.85 by Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €1.85 ($2.18) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.75 ($3.24) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.49 ($2.93).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.