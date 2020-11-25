Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Leslie’s stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $25.84.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 193,886 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,296,062.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

