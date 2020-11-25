Bank of Montreal Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $74.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.