Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,475 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baxter International by 118.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.60. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

