Beacon Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$1.25 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

CVE:GRN opened at C$0.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $50.42 million and a PE ratio of -35.56. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.45.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$4.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 million.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

