Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and has raised its dividend by 14.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years.

NYSE BDX opened at $229.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.07. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.93.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

