BeiGene, Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($17.08) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BeiGene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($17.08) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($17.18). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s FY2022 earnings at ($14.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.29) EPS.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BeiGene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.03.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $256.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.20. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $322.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,692,034.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $1,301,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,206,612.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,448 shares of company stock worth $60,299,909. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,651,000 after acquiring an additional 109,754 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BeiGene by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in BeiGene by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,148,000 after acquiring an additional 189,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

