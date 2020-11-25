Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $60.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BERY. TheStreet raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $57.94.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 37.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,131,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 67,807 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

