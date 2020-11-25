Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $611,390.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 699,547 shares of company stock worth $81,033,527. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,922.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67,211 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,992 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.