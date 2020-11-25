Better Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:BEEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.41

Better Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 31402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Better Environment Concepts Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEEN)

Better Environment Concepts Inc operates as an energy consulting company in the United States. It acquires interests in, or participates in the creation of projects while providing financial, management, and technical support to development stage businesses, primarily in the green or alternative energy industry.

