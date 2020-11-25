BidaskClub Downgrades AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Sell

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.02.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 166,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

