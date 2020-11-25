BidaskClub Downgrades Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Hold

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

BCYC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,972,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

