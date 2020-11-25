BidaskClub Downgrades Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Buy

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of Copart stock opened at $113.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55. Copart has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Copart by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $10,412,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 374,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.