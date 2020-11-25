BidaskClub Downgrades Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Hold

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCAP. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

