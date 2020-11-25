BidaskClub Downgrades FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Sell

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FGEN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get FibroGen alerts:

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $41.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. FibroGen has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.68.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $147,477.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,085.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,175 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FibroGen by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in FibroGen by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.