BidaskClub Downgrades Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) to Hold

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $147.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.40. Omega Flex has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $111,611.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 571.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.