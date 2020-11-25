BidaskClub Downgrades The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Sell

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Lovesac in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

The Lovesac stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.36 million, a P/E ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.47. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $3,827,330.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,026.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,626 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,686. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 30.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

