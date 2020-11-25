BidaskClub Upgrades BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to Strong-Buy

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX opened at $101.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion and a PE ratio of -50.94.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. BioNTech’s revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BioNTech by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BioNTech by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.