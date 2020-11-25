BidaskClub Upgrades CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to Sell

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock opened at $173.18 on Monday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.86.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,346,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,946,000 after acquiring an additional 640,859 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after acquiring an additional 638,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after acquiring an additional 637,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 613.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,779,000 after acquiring an additional 511,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.