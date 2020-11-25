BidaskClub Upgrades Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) to “Hold”

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

INGN has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $37.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.34 million, a PE ratio of -414.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.89.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Inogen’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Inogen by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen by 8,289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 148,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inogen by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Inogen by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inogen by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

