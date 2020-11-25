BidaskClub Upgrades Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) to “Hold”

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

MERC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

MERC stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $569.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Mercer International worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

