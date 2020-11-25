BIKI Market Capitalization Tops $11.51 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One BIKI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. BIKI has a total market cap of $11.51 million and $1.26 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BIKI

BIKI (BIKI) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 510,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BIKI Token Trading

BIKI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

