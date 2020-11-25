Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $17.82 on Monday. Biodesix has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.13.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

