BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in BlackRock by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 91 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLK opened at $699.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $700.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.65. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.58.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

