Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Up 48.3%

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shot up 48.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $33.62. 77,574,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,601% from the average session volume of 4,559,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Several brokerages have commented on BLNK. BidaskClub raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $908.02 million, a PE ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Marks purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blink Charging by 1,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 207,840 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth $1,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth $1,069,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

