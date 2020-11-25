BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $19,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,031,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $313.32 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $435,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,265 shares of company stock valued at $22,826,782. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.