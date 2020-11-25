Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $392.23 on Monday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $393.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total value of $20,364,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,208 shares of company stock worth $163,768,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

