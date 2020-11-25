Brokerages Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.40. Johnson Controls International also posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 404.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,852,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 120.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,116,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,118,000 after buying an additional 609,282 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

