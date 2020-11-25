Brokerages Set Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT at $101.33

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $55,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Overstock.com by 6.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at about $416,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.