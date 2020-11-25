Brokers Offer Predictions for ObsEva SA’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ObsEva in a research note issued on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.86) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.72). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ObsEva’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ObsEva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

OBSV stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ObsEva by 23.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

