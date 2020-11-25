Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (BIPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on December 31st

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 718.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 48.38. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIPC. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.