Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.86

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$88.86 and last traded at C$67.42, with a volume of 200682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.95.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (TSE:BIP.UN)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

